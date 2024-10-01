Fort Worth ISD librarian navigates challenges, finds magic in books

FORT WORTH – Libraries have been a source of controversy as the debate rages over what books should or shouldn't be on the shelves, especially in schools.

But one librarian from Fort Worth ISD has found a way to navigate the challenges and still find joy from her passion for reading.

"Every day is a unique day, every day is not like the last," said Yuridia Valenzuela, the librarian at Greenbriar Elementary in Fort Worth.

"Being able to see the sparks in the kids' eyes whenever they start learning to read or just being able to hold a book," she said. "I have students that come in and smell the books, they go 'Oh, is this a new book?' and they'll just flip through the pages and just [smells]..... Ahhh it's a new book'."

But her job is getting harder these days.

"Building a collection has become a challenge," she said.

Concerns over what is and isn't on library shelves have been a hot topic, especially in Texas.

Complaints over controversial subjects have some calling for certain books to be pulled, while defenders of free speech want them put back. Librarians can be caught in the middle.

"I don't just make a decision; it's also made with the rest of my colleagues who also pitch in; these are books that we've read, these are books that we've gone through the process of looking at the books making sure that they have the right language. Making sure that it follows the policies and guidelines of the district," said Valenzuela.

That can make loving your job a little harder, but Valenzuela never doubts she's in the right place.

"My doctors wanted something different for me," said Valenzuela.

After 10 years as a teacher, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. That, combined with burnout, made her know she needed a change. After a conversation with her sister, she realized her love of reading needed to take center stage in her career.

"MS brought the library to me," she said. "The fact I get to be here and impact a bigger group of students, I thank MS for that, I thank my diagnosis for it."

And when you have that "why" in your heart, you won't let a few obstacles stop you from doing your job and serving your students.

"Our job is to provide books that are diverse, bring topics that the students are interested in," said Valenzuela.