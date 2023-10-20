Fort Worth ISD employee fatally shot outside school was killed by her boyfriend, police say

FOREST HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A longtime Fort Worth ISD cafeteria worker who was fatally shot outside a Forest Hill elementary school last week was killed by her boyfriend, police said.

Just before 7 a.m. Oct. 11, Forest Hill police were sent to David K. Sellars Elementary School, located on Dorsey Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman outside with multiple gunshot wounds and began to perform life-saving measures.

Yolanda Gibbs was a beloved member of Fort Worth ISD and her community. The Gibbs family

The woman—since identified as Yolanda Gibbs—was pronounced dead after being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Two days later, on Oct. 13, Anthony Harris was identified as a person of interest but was shortly found dead in Fort Worth. Police said they later confirmed he was the suspect in the fatal shooting, and that he and Gibbs were dating for approximately two years.

Officials said Harris had an extensive criminal history and that he was on parole when the incident occurred.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of community solidarity and the need for us to all work together to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future," Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham said.

The slaying happened only minutes before students lined up to get inside for school breakfast, prompting the question of why classes were still held during an active homicide investigation on campus.

CBS News Texas asked FWISD about the controversial decision, and the district wrote back stating:

"We kept the school open primarily because, legally, schools can only be closed under specific circumstances. Families were informed promptly allowing them to decide whether to keep their children home… Closing the school abruptly could have left our students vulnerable especially considering the number of students who walk to school… Additionally Forest Hill PD deemed the campus safe…"

As of Thursday night, the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered and the Texas Rangers along with the Forest Hill Police Department are continuing their investigation.