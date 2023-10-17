Community mourns slain Fort Worth ISD cafeteria worker Yolanda Gibbs

FOREST HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A vigil honoring the life of longtime Fort Worth ISD cafeteria worker, Yolanda Gibbs, who was gunned down a school parking lot last week is planned for Oct. 19.

Yolanda Gibbs was a beloved member of Fort Worth ISD and her community. Gibbs family

The community will come together in a church parking lot just a few blocks from where Gibbs was killed.

Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham previously read a statement expressing grief for Gibbs and her family.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of community solidarity and the need for us to all work together to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future," Mayor Boardingham said.

Police found Gibbs wounded outside David K. Sellars Elementary School on Oct. 11. She later died at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Days later, police said a person of interest in the fatal shooting was found dead.

On the day of Gibbs' death, Fort Worth ISD didn't close the school where it happened. The district later released the following statement in part:

"This morning, a tragic incident occurred in the back parking lot at David K. Sellars Elementary School that resulted in the passing of a beloved staff member. Our hearts go out to their family during this incredibly difficult time. The staff member was dedicated to serving their campus and had a profound impact on students and the staff."

CBS News Texas asked the district about that decision following the shooting—a decision some parents were puzzled by—and the district wrote back stating the following:

"We kept the school open primarily because, legally, schools can only be closed under specific circumstances. Families were informed promptly allowing them to decide whether to keep their children home… Closing the school abruptly could have left our students vulnerable especially considering the number of students who walk to school… Additionally Forest Hill PD deemed the campus safe…"

Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns said he agreed it was safer for students to be in the building rather than standing in front where many had gathered.