Fort Worth ISD worker fatally shot outside David K. Sellars Elementary School

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Fort Worth ISD worker was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the parking lot of David K. Sellars Elementary School.

The Forest Hill Police Department said it happened just before 7 a.m. They didn't release any information about a suspect.

"This morning, a tragic incident occurred in the back parking lot at David K. Sellars Elementary School that resulted in the passing of a beloved staff member. Our hearts go out to their family during this incredibly difficult time. The staff member was dedicated to serving their campus and had a profound impact on students and the staff," the district shared in part.

They also assured the public there isn't an ongoing threat or danger to the school community.

Additional counseling staff were called in as well for students and educators.