Fort Worth ISD hosts Choices Expo for families to learn more about specialized programs

NORTH TEXAS – The Fort Worth Independent School District hosted the annual Choices Expo on Saturday at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. Families learned about specialized academic programs for the 2025-26 school year to meet the needs of all students and their future goals.

Hundreds of families attended the one-stop shop to learn about programs for grades K-12. From STEM to graphic arts to trade and IT careers, students could find information that fits their interests in specialized programs offered by Fort Worth ISD.

Open houses for the programs will be held through the end of the year.

"All of these programs are designed to prepare students for college and career. What these programs will do is make sure that the students stay on the path in order to graduate with a certification program. Some of them will even be able to get an associate degree in many areas, so it's very exciting," said Dr. Lynsey Charles, director of school choice and enrollment for Fort Worth ISD.

Sixth grader Laylah Harmon attended the expo with her mom, Karen, to learn more about the options for performing arts.

"I could know what I already can do, so I can work on that even more, be better at it, and have fun with it," Laylah Harmon said.

"I'm excited about this because she's a unique child, and I wanted her to meet like-minded people. At regular school, there are so many distractions, so I wanted her to be around her own tribe. She's really hyper-focused on what she's doing," Karen Harmon said.

You can apply for the specialized programs through Jan. 31. Click here for more information.