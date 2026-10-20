One critically injured after Texas DPS pursuit ends in crash on I-30 in Fort Worth, authorities say

A pursuit involving the Texas Department of Public Safety ended in a crash Tuesday evening on westbound Interstate 30 near Las Vegas Trail in Fort Worth, leaving one person critically injured, officials said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m., according to authorities.

Fort Worth police referred questions about the incident to DPS. A DPS spokesperson said details about the pursuit and crash were not immediately available, but the agency was working to gather additional information.

Fort Worth Fire EMS confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released details about what prompted the pursuit, how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or the identity of the injured person.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.