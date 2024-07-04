Fort Worth hosts Fourth of July celebration amid triple-digit heat

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth will host one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in North Texas, Fort Worth Fourth, at Panther Island Pavilion.

With thousands of visitors expected, experts encourage attendees to celebrate safely amid soaring temperatures.

It's one of those Texas Fourth of July's where the intense heat makes celebrating more challenging.

"I can go from right here to that car over there and overheat. So yeah, it's pretty easy, especially if you're not hydrated. Bad idea," said Matt Shephard while biking the trail.

Vendors have set up activities to ensure Fort Worth Fourth is fun, but only if everyone celebrates safely.

"Unfortunately, beer doesn't hydrate you the way that it should," said John Hamilton from Medstar.

The mobile healthcare agency is prepared for the extreme heat and will have multiple crews on-site to provide care if needed.

"There's always a few out there that get overheated. They don't look for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and they become susceptible to that heat. Unfortunately, they need to go to the hospital to get the replenishment that they need," said Hamilton.

Hamilton has worked the event for years and noted that there are usually at least a few transports to local hospitals. MedStar activated its extreme heat protocol around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when the heat index reached 104.

This protocol upgrades their response to lights and sirens to reach people more quickly.

So far this season, Medstar has treated 221 patients for heat-related illnesses.

"The heat is already starting to take its toll, we have already seen some pretty severe cases," Hamilton added.

Regardless of where you celebrate today, experts says to make sure to drink water constantly to stay hydrated. Minimize your time outside, and if you can, try to find shade and use sunscreen.

It's also important to know the signs of heat-related illness: heat cramps are the first sign, followed by heat exhaustion, which comes with headaches and dizziness. Lastly, heat stroke is when you stop sweating and feel faint.

Everyone wants you to have fun, but if you feel any of these signs, experts say you should seek the indoors immediately.