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Man faces charges after south Fort Worth crash leaves 2 seriously injured, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

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A 22-year-old man faces charges after police say he tried to leave the scene of a south Fort Worth crash that left two people seriously injured.

Yoriel Cabrera, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 5700 block of Crowley Road for a reported hit-and-run. Police found two adults who had been struck by a vehicle. Both were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

cabrera.jpg
Yoriel Cabrera, 22   Tarrant County Jail

"I know he had some injuries, but per the report, he (Cabrera) stated he got those injuries from some people he was playing pool with," Fort Worth police spokesman Bradley C. Perez told CBS News Texas via email. "He did try to leave the scene, and someone was able to detain him, but I do not know if any injuries occurred during that."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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