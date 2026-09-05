Young girl dies after accidental shooting with unsecured gun in Fort Worth, police say

A young child is dead in Fort Worth after police say she got hold of an unsecured gun and accidentally shot herself.

Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Revolutionary Way, near I-20 on the south side of Fort Worth.

According to Fort Worth police, the girl was believed to be between three and five years old and appeared to have suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical aid before the child was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

CBS News Texas

Investigators believe the child was able to gain access to an unsecured firearm. Police called the shooting a "tragic accident" and urged parents to secure their guns and use gun locks.

Fort Worth police said the department had just wrapped up a month-long gun safety program with Cook Children's.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video that could help investigators to come forward.

No other injuries were reported.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.