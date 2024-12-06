Fort Worth set to appoint first Hispanic city manager, Jesus "Jay" Chapa

FORT WORTH — The City of Fort Worth is on track to hire its first Hispanic city manager. Jesus "Jay" Chapa is the lone finalist for the position. The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to vote on whether Chapa should be the next city manager.

It appears he has the support of the majority of council members to replace retiring City Manager David Cooke, who is leaving at the start of the new year.

"Yes, he's worked with David Cooke over the last ten years, but he'll be a unique leader on his own and work alongside the mayor and the council to understand what our priorities are and the vision for the city, and then go execute, because that, honestly, is what Jay does best," said Mayor Mattie Parker. "And it's important to note here that Jay is a man of humility and incredible integrity, and he'll lead with all those values as a city manager that I know everyone will be proud of."

Chapa is no stranger to Fort Worth or its city government. He's spent more than two decades working for the city in roles ranging from deputy city manager to director of housing and economic development.

"He's really helped build the city," the mayor said. "I could tell you numerous projects Jay's been a part of… He's the person that listens first, empowers people to do their job, is willing to make the tough decisions, has excellent community relationships, and he'll do all of that from the first day he started."

According to the city, the HR department conducted a comprehensive national search with more than 150 applicants. Fourteen semifinalists were then presented to the City Council, which interviewed five of them earlier this month.

"It seems pretty baked," said City Councilmember Chris Nettles. "It seems pretty untransparent. It seems pretty unfair."

Nettles wanted an independent firm to lead the search, along with an opportunity for residents and business leaders to weigh in on the final candidates. He accuses some of his fellow council members of handpicking and anointing their favorite candidate.

"There were at least two to three other candidates who were not only qualified but were actively city managers in other cities and had the tools to walk in on day one and run the city of Fort Worth as the 12th largest city with a different vision forward," Nettles said. "We still ended up with who they had said from day one."

Several other council members told CBS News Texas the search process was fair and exhaustive.

"I feel there was debate about the candidates that were presented and I feel confident that the cream rose to the top, and that was Jay Chapa," said City Councilmember Michael D. Crain.

Crain believes Chapa is the best person to lead the city in its next chapter.

"He's very hardworking, he's ethical, he's all those things I think you want to have in a CEO of an almost $3 billion corporation because that's what the city of Fort Worth is," Crain said. "And so I'm excited about his leadership, and what he's going to bring to the City of Fort Worth."

CBS News Texas reached out to Chapa, but he doesn't want to speak publicly until after Tuesday's meeting and vote on his potential appointment.

Chapa has held the following positions with the City of Fort Worth:

Deputy city manager (February 2020-January 2022)

Assistant city manager (July 2015-February 2020)

Director of housing and economic development (November 2008-July 2015)

Interim chief financial officer (May 2013-November 2013)

Director of economic and community development (April 2007-November 2008)

Deputy director of economic and community development (June 2005-April 2007)

The city says key highlights of Chapa's tenure include:

Leading the City's 2022 Bond Program development, adoption by the City Council, and approval by voters.

Working with Fort Worth Police Department leadership to right-size the department's budget and align it with citywide initiatives. He developed a five-year strategic facilities plan for FWPD.

Regaining U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development trust in Fort Worth's federal programs during his time in the Housing and Economic Development Department.

Leading efforts on the renewal of the Crime Control & Prevention District.

Developing and improving economic development incentive policies, including the Tax Abatement Policy, Economic Development Grants Policy, Relocation Incentive Policy, and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Policy.

Leading efforts to land the relocation of corporate projects that have produced or will produce more than 8,000 jobs in a three-year period.