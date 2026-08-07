Watch CBS News
Local News

State offers reward after two alligators killed, one injured at Fort Worth Nature Center

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are seeking help identifying who illegally shot three alligators – killing two and injuring one – at the Fort Worth Nature Center on Lake Worth.

Operation Game Thief, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's anti-poaching program, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case, the agency announced Friday.

According to TPWD, the shootings occurred at the nature center between May and July.

At least one of the alligators was shot with a crossbow bolt, indicating intentional targeting, and the carcasses of the two alligators that died were abandoned and left to waste, TPWD said.

alligatorsshot.png
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Anyone with information is urged to submit tips via text (TXOGT to 847411), online (TPWD Warden Connect) or phone (1-800-792-GAME).

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue