State offers reward after two alligators killed, one injured at Fort Worth Nature Center

Authorities are seeking help identifying who illegally shot three alligators – killing two and injuring one – at the Fort Worth Nature Center on Lake Worth.

Operation Game Thief, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's anti-poaching program, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case, the agency announced Friday.

According to TPWD, the shootings occurred at the nature center between May and July.

At least one of the alligators was shot with a crossbow bolt, indicating intentional targeting, and the carcasses of the two alligators that died were abandoned and left to waste, TPWD said.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Anyone with information is urged to submit tips via text (TXOGT to 847411), online (TPWD Warden Connect) or phone (1-800-792-GAME).

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.