Former Texas Rangers coach, manager Pat Corrales dead at 82: 'A true baseball lifer'

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Former Texas Rangers coach and manager Pat Corrales died Sunday night at the age of 82.

Pat Corrales Texas Rangers

Corrales was a professional baseball veteran of over 64 years, spending the last 11 as a special assistant to the general manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He started his pro baseball career in 1964, when he began playing for the Philadelphia Phillies. He continued to play for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1966, the Cincinnati Reds from 1968 to 1972 and the San Diego Padres from 1972 to 1973.

From then, Corrales spent 1976 to 1978 as a coach for the Rangers before taking over as manager from 1978 to 1980. His record with the Rangers was 160-164 with a third place finish in 1979 and a fourth place finish in 1980.

He went on the manage the Phillies from 1982 to 1983, and ended his managing career with the Cleveland Indians from 1983 to 1987.

Following his retirement, Corrales returned to coaching with the New York Yankees in 1989, the Atlanta Braves from 1990 to 2006 and the Washington Nationals from 2007 to 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Over the course of his career, he won a World Championship with the Braves in 1995 and was a member of the Dodgers' victory in 2020.

In a press release sent out Monday, Dodgers officials said the "true baseball lifer" lived for the sport and loved every aspect of the game.

The Rangers organization has since extended "thoughts and prayers" to his family.