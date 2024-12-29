Watch CBS News
Local News

Foggy Sunday gives way to windy, warm Monday in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Sunshine, warm temps follow morning fog in North Texas
Sunshine, warm temps follow morning fog in North Texas 04:47

Instead of rain and storms like yesterday, Sunday started with dense fog along I-35 in North Texas.

A First Alert Weather morning was issued, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for the Metroplex and surrounding counties.

Visibility could sometimes drop to less than ¼ mile, so please exercise caution while driving.

Temperatures started in the upper 40s and are expected to rise into the upper 60s as sunshine returns this afternoon.

download-94.png
CBS News Texas

Prepare for a windy and warm Monday, with highs topping near 80 degrees.

Strong southwesterly winds will raise temperatures tomorrow afternoon before a strong cold front moves through Monday evening.

After the front passes, breezy northerly winds will bring in colder air and keep Tuesday's highs in the mid-50s.

download-95.png
CBS News Texas

Some areas could ring in 2025 with temperatures in the 30s. Jan. 1 is looking chilly, with highs in the lower 50s.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures are forecasted to return from Thursday into Friday.

download-94.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.