Foggy Sunday gives way to windy, warm Monday in North Texas

Instead of rain and storms like yesterday, Sunday started with dense fog along I-35 in North Texas.

A First Alert Weather morning was issued, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for the Metroplex and surrounding counties.

Visibility could sometimes drop to less than ¼ mile, so please exercise caution while driving.

Temperatures started in the upper 40s and are expected to rise into the upper 60s as sunshine returns this afternoon.

Prepare for a windy and warm Monday, with highs topping near 80 degrees.

Strong southwesterly winds will raise temperatures tomorrow afternoon before a strong cold front moves through Monday evening.

After the front passes, breezy northerly winds will bring in colder air and keep Tuesday's highs in the mid-50s.

Some areas could ring in 2025 with temperatures in the 30s. Jan. 1 is looking chilly, with highs in the lower 50s.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures are forecasted to return from Thursday into Friday.

