A foggy Monday morning clears up for warm, sunny afternoon in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Monday morning started out with patchy, dense fog and a fog advisory in place for most of the morning.

Conditions slowly improved throughout the morning as temperatures went up. Some North Texans didn't see any fog.

The morning clouds and fog give way to mostly sunny skies and a mild day across North Texas. Winds will increase to the southwest at around 15 mph.

A strong cold front will move through North Texas later on Monday and drop temperatures back to below average on Tuesday. Keep the winter coats close because temperatures won't even reach 50 degrees.

Winds will weaken Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and a widespread freeze is on the way by Wednesday morning.

As the upper trough lifts east and northeast, the upper pattern leads to a more tranquil pattern on Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will warm to near average in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A warm front lifts through North Texas on Friday before a cold front moves through Saturday morning. A few showers are possible at 20% Friday into Saturday.

The cold front will only drop temperatures across North Texas by a few degrees, cooling to the low 60s.

