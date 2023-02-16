Flower Mound police identify Muhammed Khan as suspect in mosque donation theft

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Flower Mound police have identified Muhammed Khan, the man charged with breaking into a Denton mosque in 2021, as their suspect in a recent break-in at a Flower Mound mosque.

Monday morning, Khan sawed through an interior door and then pried open the back of boxes at the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound that were used to collect donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims.

Security cameras caught him appearing to case the mosque the day before wearing the same shoes and driving the same car.

Islamic Association of Lewisville & Flower Mound

About a year and a half ago at the Islamic Society of Denton, Khan broke into donation boxes just like the ones at Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound, making off with at least $4,000.

Court records show Khan, a Virginia resident, was eventually brought to Denton County this September, charged with the Denton mosque theft and made bond. He has a court hearing set for March.

Police confirm they’ve identified Muhammed Khan, the man charged with breaking into a Denton mosque in 2021, as their suspect in this week’s break-in at a Flower Mound mosque.



I reported on the similarities between the two cases Tuesday. @CBSDFW https://t.co/tYmW3JWaqJ — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) February 16, 2023

Khan may be driving a white 2022 VW Taos SUV with Virginia license plate UYZ-5770.

If you have information regarding Khan's location, contact the FMPD tip line at (972) 874-3307.