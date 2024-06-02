Watch CBS News
Local News

Flooding concerns ongoing for parts of North Texas with more rain on the way

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS — The Weather Alert is being dropped Sunday night as severe storms move east.

thumbnail-image001.png

Flooding is ongoing in parts of Hill, Navarro, Henderson, and Anderson counties, but that threat is pushing south and east, as well.  

download.png

Severe storms produced strong winds and some large hail Sunday. Irving was under it again earlier, with radar indications of winds up to 60 mph. Fortunately, we haven't had reports of the same kind of significant damage the northern police station experienced Saturday.

download.png

Flooding once again took the main stage though, with every metro county under a Flash Flood Warning at some point Sunday. Most spots saw 1"-2" of rain, and further south some spots likely picked up another 4"-5" of rain in a few short hours.  

download.png
download.png

The atmosphere is significantly worked over. Once North Texas starts to heat back up on Monday, another round of scattered storms looks possible in the afternoon and evening.  

download.png
download.png
download.png

The Storm Prediction Center has areas along and east of 35 under a level 2 "slight" risk on Monday, so we'll watch this area closely.

download.png

It looks like things will calm down a bit heading towards mid-week, but it'll also heat up significantly. Make sure you're staying hydrated!

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 10:26 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.