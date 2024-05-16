Watch CBS News
Flood watch continues for North Texas through Friday morning

By Scott Padgett

Drier and warmer weekend ahead for North Texas
Drier and warmer weekend ahead for North Texas 03:24

NORTH TEXAS — The alert is over for today as the rain coverage and intensity has mostly come to an end. However, the flood watch continues until 7 a.m. Friday. 

Over the last 24 hours, some spots in North Texas had nearly 4" of rain. 

DFW officially had 0.55" of rain putting the monthly total at 3.72" which is about 1.24" above average. 

The CBS News Texas weather team can't rule out the chance of spotty showers or an isolated storm tonight and a 20% - 30% chance Friday. 

A dry pattern will begin to develop and this weekend temperatures warm into the low 90s.

Temperatures in North Texas get even hotter into the start of next week with the high forecast to reach 94 degrees Tuesday. This is 5 degrees shy of the record high of 99 degrees. 

