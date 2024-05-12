Watch CBS News
Local News

Flood warnings, advisories continue in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Rainy, cloudy Mother's Day across North Texas
Rainy, cloudy Mother's Day across North Texas 03:26

NORTH TEXAS — Flooded roads plagued parts of North Texas Sunday in the wake of rain falling most of the day.

The rain is moving off to the east Sunday night.   

download.png

Temperatures stayed in the 60s all day! Monday afternoon will feel much different.

download.png

Monday will not be storm or rain-free. The Flash Flood Watch for the southern half of North Texas continues until 1 p.m. Monday.

download.png

There is also a risk of severe weather in the same general area. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There is a small, but not zero, tornado chance:

download.png

There will be some patchy fog Monday morning along with passing showers and a few non-severe storms.  

download.png

By afternoon, a front will push the risk of storms to our southeast as it stalls.

download.png

These storms leave by evening. We'll enjoy some dry weather for Tuesday and most of Wednesday until the next system arrives. Rain chances pick up Wednesday night and Thursday, and strong to severe storms are possible along with yet another round of heavy rain and a flood threat.

download.png

We are going to include small storm chances this coming weekend for now. Some warmer weather settles in next weekend. It should dry out some after that as we start a run of 90s for the first time this year.

download.png

While the DFW Airport didn't get hit with any of the big rain Sunday, we are still well above normal rainfall this spring.

download.png

Here is your 7-day forecast.  

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 6:24 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.