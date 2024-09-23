Flash flooding, cooler temperatures start the work week in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Pockets of heavy rain fell across Dallas-Fort Worth Monday morning.

There were flash flood warnings and advisories in effect for Dallas County and surrounding southern counties as the rain moved in.

CBS News Texas meteorologists issued a weather alert due to the heavy rain in the morning hours.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rain in Dallas County fell along and north of I-20 between Duncanville and Balch Springs. The heaviest rain fell in Ellis County east of Midlothian to Waxahachie, or between and along US-67 and I-35E.

Over the last three hours, nearly 4 inches of rain has fallen in the DeSoto and Hutchins areas. The cold front is bringing fall air back to North Texas and continues to slide south and east.

At around 6 a.m., it was 71 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as the cold front moved in. Across North Texas, temperatures dropped to the mid-60s.

Rain chances for the rest of the day are around 20%, then morning rain will give way to a mix of sun and clouds.

As for the State Fair of Texas opening day, there are small rain chances, but temperatures stay in the 80s throughout the week.