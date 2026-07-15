Five injured after box truck hits DART train, officials say

A box truck hit a DART train in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, injuring five people aboard the light‑rail vehicle, according to transit officials.

CBS News Texas

The commercial truck driver was not hurt in the crash, which occurred about 12:30 p.m. at Pearl Street Station, DART said.

Train service has since been restored. Earlier, DART rail passengers were told to expect delays and to look for shuttle buses between Victory and Deep Ellum, and between EBJ/Union and Pearl/Arts District stations.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we resume regular scheduled service," DART said in a social media post.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.