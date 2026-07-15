Watch CBS News
Local News

Five injured after box truck hits DART train, officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

A box truck hit a DART train in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, injuring five people aboard the light‑rail vehicle, according to transit officials.

darttrain.png
CBS News Texas

The commercial truck driver was not hurt in the crash, which occurred about 12:30 p.m. at Pearl Street Station, DART said.

Train service has since been restored. Earlier, DART rail passengers were told to expect delays and to look for shuttle buses between Victory and Deep Ellum, and between EBJ/Union and Pearl/Arts District stations.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we resume regular scheduled service," DART said in a social media post.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue