First soaking rain of the new year expected in North Texas this coming week

NORTH TEXAS — It was nice to have a high slightly above normal again like yesterday. We finally broke the string of icy mornings, starting above freezing for the first time at DFW in a week. We stopped a streak of hard freezes at seven, the longest streak in four years.

Colder tomorrow as a cold front sweeps through overnight.

We have small rain chances late tonight and for tomorrow's first half. I put the coverage at around 20%, though some drizzle might be more widespread. Rain amounts will stay very slight.

If traveling down I-35 or I-45 tomorrow, you could run into a few storms. Nothing severe, but some lightning. The next rain chance shows up late Tuesday. Both Wednesday and Thursday look very wet. Below is a look at the mornings on those days. Several waves of rain are expected.

This will be the first significant rain of 2025. Some areas could end up with 2 to 4 inches of rain by Friday.

While we are not expecting much of a severe threat with all this rain, by late Thursday and Friday we'll have to worry about areas of possible flooding. The First Alert Weather Team is watching the setup closely, and weather alerts are likely to be issued. Below is the seven-day forecast that takes us to the first day of February.