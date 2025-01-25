Watch CBS News
First soaking rain of the new year expected in North Texas this coming week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Cold front arrives in North Texas overnight Saturday
Cold front arrives in North Texas overnight Saturday 02:34

NORTH TEXAS — It was nice to have a high slightly above normal again like yesterday. We finally broke the string of icy mornings, starting above freezing for the first time at DFW in a week. We stopped a streak of hard freezes at seven, the longest streak in four years.

getattachmentthumbnail.png

Colder tomorrow as a cold front sweeps through overnight.

download.png

We have small rain chances late tonight and for tomorrow's first half. I put the coverage at around 20%, though some drizzle might be more widespread. Rain amounts will stay very slight. 

download.png

If traveling down I-35 or I-45 tomorrow, you could run into a few storms. Nothing severe, but some lightning. The next rain chance shows up late Tuesday. Both Wednesday and Thursday look very wet. Below is a look at the mornings on those days. Several waves of rain are expected.

download.png
download.png

This will be the first significant rain of 2025. Some areas could end up with 2 to 4 inches of rain by Friday.

download.png

While we are not expecting much of a severe threat with all this rain, by late Thursday and Friday we'll have to worry about areas of possible flooding. The First Alert Weather Team is watching the setup closely, and weather alerts are likely to be issued. Below is the seven-day forecast that takes us to the first day of February.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

