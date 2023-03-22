First Alert Weather: Some showers today, possible severe weather on the way

As we move through this Wednesday, North Texas will see mostly cloudy skies, but some peeks of sunshine are possible. We also can't rule out an isolated shower, but we're not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20%. It will be warm and windy today; Highs will be in the low 80s with wind gusts up to 30 mph from the south.

Wednesday night, we'll see lows in the 60s and gusty winds.

We've issued a Weather Alert for Thursday evening into Friday morning, due to the potential for strong to severe storms in North Texas. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

We're not expecting rain all day on Thursday. For much of the morning and early afternoon, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two.

However, we're going to keep an eye on the dry line to our west. If it forms, we could have some thunderstorms develop by afternoon into the early evening for some of our western counties here in North Texas.

The bulk of the rain and storms will arrive late Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning while many people are sleeping. A cold front will move in, bringing rain and storms into the area. Be aware this could affect your morning commute. Most of the storm activity will be east of North Texas by 10 or 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas under a marginal (level 1) and slight (level 2) risks for severe storms Thursday evening into Friday. Again, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible, along with some heavy rain.

By late morning Friday into the afternoon, we'll see clearing skies with high temperatures dropping down into the mid-70s.