First Alert Weather: Severe threat increases across North Texas Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up, North Texas! Thursday is a weather alert day as the severe threat has increased across North Texas.

The DFW Metroplex is now at a Level 3 Enhanced Risk, and the Level 4 Moderate Risk has been expanded further south to include our Red River counties.

CBS News Texas

We're not expecting rain all day. However, sometime after 4 or 5 p.m. through 11 p.m., we'll likely see isolated to scattered showers and storms developing along the dryline. Then, with some energy moving in from Oklahoma, we'll have some strong-to-severe storms spreading eastward across North Texas.

Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain is also possible.

Areas north of I-20 will have the best chance to see storms. But, we can't rule them out elsewhere in our viewing area. So stay weather aware as we move through the afternoon and evening.

Also, we have our first Heat Advisory of the season for parts of the metroplex, specifically Tarrant and Dallas counties. Today, high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s during the afternoon hours.

The Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values could rise between 105 and 112 in parts of the area.

On Friday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and hot conditions. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s but it will feel like the triple digits.

For Saturday, let's stay weather aware, too. We could see a few late day storms that could become strong/severe. In fact, The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of North Texas to be under a Marginal and Slight Risk (Levels 1 and 2) for strong-to-severe storms Saturday. Rain chances are around 20 to 30%. We'll watch the threat for storms closely.

Otherwise, we'll see partly sunny skies, and with that in mind, we've taken high temperatures down into the mid-to-upper 90s.

And we'll see highs near 100 degrees for both Father's Day and Juneteenth.

Stay cool, North Texas! And stay weather aware by visiting our weather page or watching us live on our 24/7 stream.