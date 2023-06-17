Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of North Texas Saturday

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

Severe storms possible for North Texas this hot Saturday
Severe storms possible for North Texas this hot Saturday 02:53

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com)  Heads up, North Texas! Your First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong-to-severe storms to develop in parts of North Texas Saturday evening through the night.

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of North Texas Saturday
CBS News Texas

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the western parts of North Texas until 10 p.m. tonight. This is mainly for areas west of I-35 and I-35W, including Jack, Palo Pinto, Erath and Comanche counties. 

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of North Texas Saturday
CBS News Texas

However, all of North Texas needs to be on alert this evening and tonight as the Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 3 or Enhanced Risk for strong-to-severe storms to develop. The outlook includes all of the DFW Metroplex.

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of North Texas Saturday
CBS News Texas

Storms will likely continue firing up along the dryline toward Abilene and push east toward our viewing area. Storms should push closer toward our western counties after 4 or 5 p.m. and toward the metroplex between 6 and 10 p.m. Storms will likely be east of our viewing area at midnight.

Any storms that develop over North Texas will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. We also can't rule out an isolated tornado.

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of North Texas Saturday
CBS News Texas

Have a plan of action if a warning is issued for your area.

Otherwise, we'll see partly-to-mostly cloudy skies tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible east of the metroplex Sunday, but most areas will be dry and hot.

In fact, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for parts of North Texas, including the metroplex, until 8 p.m. Sunday. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 110 degrees.

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of North Texas Saturday
CBS News Texas

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Navarro, Anderson and Henderson counties until 8 p.m. Sunday. Feels-like temperatures there could be as high as 115 degrees.

On Monday, highs will be in the low 100s.

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of North Texas Saturday
CBS News Texas

Stay weather aware today and every day by visiting our weather page or watching us live on our 24/7 stream.  

First published on June 17, 2023 / 3:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.