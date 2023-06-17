First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of North Texas Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up, North Texas! Your First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong-to-severe storms to develop in parts of North Texas Saturday evening through the night.

CBS News Texas

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the western parts of North Texas until 10 p.m. tonight. This is mainly for areas west of I-35 and I-35W, including Jack, Palo Pinto, Erath and Comanche counties.

CBS News Texas

However, all of North Texas needs to be on alert this evening and tonight as the Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 3 or Enhanced Risk for strong-to-severe storms to develop. The outlook includes all of the DFW Metroplex.

CBS News Texas

Storms will likely continue firing up along the dryline toward Abilene and push east toward our viewing area. Storms should push closer toward our western counties after 4 or 5 p.m. and toward the metroplex between 6 and 10 p.m. Storms will likely be east of our viewing area at midnight.

Any storms that develop over North Texas will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. We also can't rule out an isolated tornado.

CBS News Texas

Have a plan of action if a warning is issued for your area.

Otherwise, we'll see partly-to-mostly cloudy skies tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible east of the metroplex Sunday, but most areas will be dry and hot.

In fact, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for parts of North Texas, including the metroplex, until 8 p.m. Sunday. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 110 degrees.

CBS News Texas

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Navarro, Anderson and Henderson counties until 8 p.m. Sunday. Feels-like temperatures there could be as high as 115 degrees.

On Monday, highs will be in the low 100s.

CBS News Texas

