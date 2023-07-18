First Alert Weather: Monday marked North Texas' hottest day this year. But Tuesday is set to top it.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — North Texas may have topped out at 106 degrees Monday, but Tuesday will be even hotter.
The entire area is under either an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory. This continues through Tuesday evening but will likely be extended into Wednesday.
And with the ridge of high pressure firmly over the southwest, it's not just Texas dealing with this intense heat.
The next time we're forecasting a high below 100 degrees is this weekend, when North Texas can expect some low rain chances, a little bit of cloud cover and highs in the mid 90s.
