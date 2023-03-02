Tagboard: A look at North Texas storms through the Twitter lens

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Temperatures climbed into the 80s on Thursday as large hail, rain and damaging winds swept across North Texas.

While the aforementioned weather conditions were the main threat, tornadoes were possible as super cell storms developed.

In addition to several supercells, a squall line along a cold front is rapidly moving east. It is expected to impact the Metroplex mainly between 5 and 8 p.m., but the threat won't end until around 10 or 11 p.m. as storms move east.

Should a tornado develop in your neck of the woods, knowing where to go in your area is crucial.

If you're at home, stay away from the windows and head to a central room on the lowest floor—a basement is best, but not always an option in North Texas. Cover yourself with your blanket, pillow and mattress to protect entire body, especially your head.

You should also avoid taking shelter where there are heavy objects, like refrigerators or pianos, directly above you. For more protection, the CDC recommends getting under a heavy table or workbench

If you live in an apartment, get to know your neighbors in the stairwell or lowest level hallways.

Click here for more tips on how to preparing for thunderstorms and tornadoes and deal with damages.