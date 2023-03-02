First Alert Weather: What to do & where to go if you're under a tornado warning

What precautions should you take to prepare for today's storms?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — With severe weather on the way to North Texas Thursday, CBS News Texas wanted to share some tips on what to do if you're caught in a tornado warning.

Knowing where to go if you have a tornado warning in your area is crucial.

If you're at home, stay away from the windows and head to a central room on the lowest floor—a basement is best, but not always an option in North Texas. Cover yourself with your blanket, pillow and mattress to protect entire body, especially your head.

CBS 11 News

You should also avoid taking shelter where there are heavy objects, like refrigerators or pianos, directly above you. For more protection, the CDC recommends getting under a heavy table or workbench

If you live in an apartment, get to know your neighbors in the stairwell or lowest level hallways.

Now, when it comes to your generators, Generac—a backup power generator manufacturer—shared several tips to follow if you're under the threat of a tornado.

Never run a generator indoors or in partly enclosed areas such as garages.

Allow at least five feet of clearance on all sides of the generator when operating, and keep the generator far from any opening of the home to keep carbon monoxide safely at bay.

Do not start or stop the generator while it's providing power to anything.

Always use fresh fuel.

Confirm all extension cords are outdoor-rated.

Do not operate the generator in rain or flooded areas to avoid accidental electrocution.

Stay weather aware today and every day on our weather page or on our livestream.