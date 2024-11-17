First Alert Weather Day: Widespread showers, damaging winds and possible tornadoes head for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — A few spotty showers and thunderstorms developed across North Texas in the evening; however, the strongest activity is anticipated to occur overnight into Monday.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for the far western counties overnight.

By early Monday morning, scattered severe thunderstorms with winds 60 mph+ and the potential for isolated tornadoes will be possible as the system moves eastwards.

This strong squall line will cause issues with the early morning commute. The timing for the strongest activity will be around 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. for the western counties; 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the I-35 corridor and the metroplex; as well as 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the eastern counties.

Followed by the front, strong winds will remain for the rest of the day. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be likely. Now is the time to prepare and bring in anything that can be tossed around outdoors.

After the system moves through, clear conditions will be expected by Monday evening. This will set the stage for another gorgeous Tuesday with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday night, another powerful cold front approaches. But this time the front brings much cooler temperatures and dry air. Highs on Wednesday will be a few degrees below the average high temperature for this time of the year, which happens to be 66 degrees.

A high pressure develops in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb above average and beautiful sunny skies continue.