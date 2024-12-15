First Alert Weather Day Monday for rain and the opportunity for strong storms

Dreary start to the day in North Texas with widespread showers likely

NORTH TEXAS — Sunday's high was 20 degrees above average, coming in at 78 at DFW National Airport.

Conditions will remain gloomy and warmer than average overnight due to cloud cover and a plethora of moisture in the atmosphere. These factors will keep the low on Monday morning in the 60s, also around 20 degrees above average.

Overnight, the potential of widespread showers and even an isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible along the Red River into the early morning. The Storm Prediction Center issued a level 1 out of 5 for the threat of gusty winds and small hailstones.

A First Alert Weather Day is issued for North Texas on Monday due to a frontal passage that will bring more rainfall as well as the opportunity for stronger thunderstorms.

The morning will start dreary, with widespread showers likely. A stronger line of storms consisting of gusty winds and lightning is expected to push through around the afternoon commute. Ponding on the roadways will also be likely, so please drive with caution.

By Tuesday, a southerly wind brings Gulf moisture back to North Texas. Temperatures will also warm into the 70 which will allow for afternoon showers to pop up once again. The rain streak continues into Wednesday when the next strong front moves across the region.

The cold, Canadian air brings the likelihood of another widespread freeze on Thursday morning. Thursday onward, conditions are forecasted to be sunny and cooler. In fact, temperatures will lie right where they should be for this time of the year for the start of Winter Solstice on Saturday.