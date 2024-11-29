North Texas ends November with first freeze of the season and a Black Friday warm-up

First widespread freeze of the season sweeps across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Friday morning started out as a First Alert Weather Day, marking the coldest morning in North Texas since February 18, with temperatures dropping to 28 degrees.

This morning also brought the first widespread freeze of the season, with many areas experiencing temperatures at or below freezing.

Following the freeze warning, North Texas can expect a sunny but cool Friday, making it ideal for holiday shopping. High pressure will dominate the weather through the holiday weekend.

Friday afternoon will be chilly, but the sunshine will provide a pleasant start to the weekend, which will have seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine. However, morning temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Another dry cold front will move through on Saturday, bringing additional freezing concerns for Sunday and Monday mornings. However, daytime temperatures will remain around average.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, rain is expected to return to the forecast, and North Texas can anticipate a slight warm-up.

Fortunately, even with the warm-up, no temperatures are forecasted to reach 80 degrees.

The first full weekend of December will continue the cool but manageable temperatures trend.