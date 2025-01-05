Bitter cold, gusty winds create dangerous wind chill in North Texas | First Alert Weather Day

NORTH TEXAS — What a wild temperature whiplash: Sunday morning started well above average in the upper 60s, but as the arctic front moved through, temperatures quickly crashed nearly 20 degrees in an hour. Northwesterly winds gusting around 40 mph made it feel even colder outside.

Overnight into Monday morning lows will continue to dip into the 20s and winds will also be gusting up to 25 mph. The cold combined with the wind will lead to the wind chill feeling like the single digits and teens.

The trend will be slightly warmer but consistent throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory that will stay in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. Be sure to bundle up.

Though the advisory drops off Monday morning, it is important to note that temperatures will remain cold through the rest of the week.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued through Friday and ERCOT issued a weather watch for Monday through Friday due to the forecasted cold weather across the region combined with high levels of demand.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, an upper-level low strengthens across the Desert Southwest. This will promote low-level moisture to move into North Texas, so when the next disturbance moves through at the end of the week, it will provide the lift needed to support precipitation.

Since the temperatures are looking to be freezing, the confidence for snowfall is also increasing. The likelihood of 1 to 3 inches of snow is high, but nothing is for certain. How much snow and what type of precipitation will be heavily dependent on the temperature profile of the atmosphere during the event and that forecast is still being ironed out.

As for now, it is important to stay weather-aware and prepare for an impactful winter storm at the end of the week.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you posted on the latest updates.