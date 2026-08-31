Fire damages Dallas movie theater, cause unknown

A Dallas movie theater was damaged on Monday when a fire broke out at the Studio Movie Grill.

The fire started at the theater near US-75 and W. Spring Valley Road just after 4 p.m.

The CBS Texas Chopper could see at least a dozen firefighters on the roof of the building, working near a large skylight.

As of this writing, there is no word on what sparked the fire. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.