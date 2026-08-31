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Fire damages Dallas movie theater, cause unknown

By
Matthew Davisson
Matthew Davisson
Executive Producer of Multiplatform Content
Matt Davisson is the Executive Producer of Multiplatform Content at CBS News Texas.
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Matthew Davisson

/ CBS Texas

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A Dallas movie theater was damaged on Monday when a fire broke out at the Studio Movie Grill. 

The fire started at the theater near US-75 and W. Spring Valley Road just after 4 p.m. 

The CBS Texas Chopper could see at least a dozen firefighters on the roof of the building, working near a large skylight. 

As of this writing, there is no word on what sparked the fire. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

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