Fire contained at Dallas Cowboys' hotel, no injuries reported

By Doug Myers

CBS Texas

OXNARD, Calif. – A fire broke out Tuesday in a guest room at the Dallas Cowboys' hotel.

The blaze at the River Ridge Residence Inn was contained to one room. The room was empty at the time. No one was injured, the Cowboys said in a statement.

"The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation," the statement said.

The Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in the team's final preseason game.

