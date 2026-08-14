Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston power Fever past Wings 98‑87

Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter Friday night, and Aliyah Boston added 10 of her 16 points in the fourth to help the Indiana Fever beat the Dallas Wings 98-87 in a key matchup for playoff positioning.

Clark finished with 10 assists, and Boston grabbed 12 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points, and Tyasha Harris -- who had not made a field goal in her previous six games -- went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Clark recorded her 20th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, the most in league history.

Mitchell scored at least 20 points for the 18th straight game, extending her WNBA single-season record. It's the second-longest streak in league history behind A'ja Wilson's 20-game run.

Indiana has won eight of its last 10 and now holds a half‑game lead over Atlanta for the No. 4 seed in the eight‑team postseason field.

Paige Bueckers had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Wings, who have dropped seven of 10. Arike Ogunbowale added 20 points.

Dallas slipped into a tie for seventh with Washington and will face Indiana for the final time this season Thursday in Dallas.

The third quarter featured a back‑and‑forth duel between Bueckers and Clark, with neither team able to pull away.

Indiana opened the fourth with a 15-2 run, capped by Clark's second 3-pointer, to turn a three‑point deficit into a 78–68 lead. Dallas cut it to 78-73, but Indiana responded with four straight points and never trailed again as Harris' late 3s sealed the win.

Wings: Host Golden State on Monday.

Fever: Visit Atlanta on Sunday.