"Feels-like" temperatures will be in low 100s as coming week begins in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Heat indices remain in the low 100s as the coming week begins in North Texas and may slowly rise through Wednesday.

It's MLB ALL-STAR WEEK! The Home Run Derby is in Arlington on Monday and the AL/NL midsummer classic on Tuesday. I grew up watching the Home Run Derby every summer. I might have to get out there!

It'll be perfect inside the stadium. Outside, not so much.

Big pattern change next week, as the weaker high pressure slides west and allows the jet stream to filter down into the Southern Plains! Along with a decent surface cold front, we look really good on rain chances! This is excellent for mid-July.

Rain amounts should vary widely, with most spots seeing between 0.25"-1.5". Some spots could see locally higher amounts.

This is a pretty good 7-day forecast for July. We'll take it!