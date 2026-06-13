Terry Lynne leads Jaime Rivas by 25 votes in razor‑thin Farmers Branch mayoral runoff, unofficial returns show
Incumbent Mayor Terry Lynne is edging Jaime Rivas by 25 votes in Saturday's Farmers Branch mayoral runoff, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Lynne has 2,116 votes, or 50.32%, while Rivas has 2,091 votes, or 49.7%, with all precincts reporting.
CBS News Texas has asked election officials whether the narrow margin will automatically trigger a recount.
Neither candidate cleared 50% in the May 2 general election, forcing the runoff.
Lynne led that race with 49.1% (1,797 votes), followed by Rivas at 41.5% (1,519 votes) and Rinkesh Desai at 9%.
This is the second straight mayoral contest between Lynne and Rivas. Lynne won their 2023 matchup 2,106 to 1,738.
CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.