Farmers Branch bookstore owner plans to reopen amid legal fight over stalking concerns

FARMERS BRANCH — The owner of a Farmers Branch bookstore says after dealing with a relentless stalker and having to close her business, she's now planning to reopen.

When we first met Nia-Tayler Clark earlier this year, she was excited to show us her Farmers Branch bookstore, BLACKLIT, which features Black authors.

"We were celebrating the space," she said. "We were highlighting authors in the space."

However, as time progressed, she said a man repeatedly started showing up with a drink in hand.

"Some of the things that he's doing, the words slurring, the way he's interacting with people, they show intoxication has affected his behavior," she said. "We filed the reports. We were able to get a no trespassing warning issued against the individual and that has not stopped him. We're dealing with a persistent individual who is targeting women business owners, and customers, but then we're also dealing with a property management company who doesn't protect their tenants."

Clark said she is suing the man and the property management company. She feels Willow Bridge Property Company did not do enough to keep her safe.

Meanwhile, she's started an online petition called Black Bookstores Don't Have to Die that's gained more than 1,000 signatures and is now looking at properties.

She hopes to officially reopen in Dallas early next year.

"We have limited and narrowed down our search to the State Thomas and Trinity Groves area," she said.

CBS News Texas reached out to Willow Bridge Property Company for comment. So far, they have not responded