Farmers Branch bookstore owner closes shop due to stalker

FARMERS BRANCH — Nia-Tayler Clark has shut down her bookstore and left town after dealing with what she describes as a relentless stalker.

When Clark first opened BLACKLIT in Farmers Branch two years ago, she was excited to offer books by Black authors.

"It really felt like a dream come true and an answered prayer, and so for it to just be snatched away because of one man has definitely crushed my heart and a lot of other people's," she said.

Clark said since January, a man has been stalking her and her customers.

"This guy is a resident at the apartments attached to BLACKLIT," she said. "He is purposely intimidating our employees, our guests. He stands outside and paces our windows. He adjusts his body to make sure we see him and know he's there. He's trapped me behind a register. He would not let me leave. Most of it is alcohol-induced. He always comes in with a cup usually. You can tell he has been drinking."

Fearing the situation might become physical, Clark reported the incidents to police and obtained a restraining order.

"Unfortunately, the police have been trying to find him to serve and they let me know today they can't even find him," she said.

Clark decided she had no other choice but to close her bookstore and move across the country.

"Honestly, it was a big burden to bear, the responsibility of the safety of all these individuals inside of BLACKLIT, myself, my son," she said. "I just keep trying to remind myself this is not a goodbye, it's a see you later. I'm the type of person who likes to finish what I start."

Clark said she's now figuring out her next move and hopes to eventually reopen her bookstore somewhere else.