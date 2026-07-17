Fans flock to Cinemark Dallas for rare 70 mm IMAX screenings

In a world where streaming dominates and people watch movies on their phones, one theater dared to show movies on the biggest screen possible – and movie fans absolutely loved it.

CBS News Texas

"It's probably one of the best movies I've ever watched," said Tarun Sukkaipally.

"Bought the tickets one year in advance," said Walker Pierce.

"I am beyond excited. I cannot wait to see it," said Jacob Carter.

"Yeah, you could say I'm a film guy," said Patrick McGilick.

Cinemark Dallas is one of just 25 theaters across the country showing this movie on a 70mm IMAX. But what exactly does that mean?

"35 mm and 70 mm are referring to the actual physical film strip. So when movies are being shown in this format that means you have actual film being threaded through an actual projector," said Julia McCartha with Cinemark Public Relations.

That's opposed to the digital projection you would see in a regular theater.

So, is it a different experience?

"That leads you to have even higher resolution a bigger aspect ratio when it's projected onto the screen," McCartha said.

Do fans notice the difference?

"You're almost like you're marching alongside the characters when you're 70 mm," Sukkaipally said.

For fans like Michael Bernal, who drove eight hours from McAllen, it's more than a movie experience; it's enchantment.

"I love stories, I love character, I love experiences, and I like that it's magic. That we go through this endeavor to entertain other people, to forget about life for an hour and a half... And I love that," Bernal said.

It's hard to get a seat to see the 70mm. Most showings at Cinemark Dallas are nearly sold out for several weeks, but the movie chain says to be patient. Seventy‑millimeter showings will continue as long as demand remains.