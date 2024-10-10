Family says teen suffered brain injury from police horse at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — The family of a teen injured by a Dallas police horse at the State Fair of Texas on Tuesday said the 17-year-old suffered a brain injury.

Esther Macharia

A Dallas Mounted Officer was patrolling in the Big Tex Circle around 3 p.m. when the horse became startled, the State Fair said.

The officer tried to regain control and in the process, 17-year-old Ian Macharia was injured, according to the Dallas Police Department, and the officer was bucked off the horse.

The family's attorney, Ramiz Shamieh, said Ian Macharia was knocked down by the horse.

"At that moment, I could hear the impact, and he was seizing," said Esther Macharia, the teen's mother, who said she is a nurse.

Esther Macharia said her son has a knot on the side of his head from where the horse kicked him.

"The safety of everyone at the State Fair of Texas is our number one priority," the State Fair said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened that a fairgoer and officer were injured today and we hope they make a full recovery soon. "

No other injuries were reported and the horse returned to the mounted barn without incident.