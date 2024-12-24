Families celebrate dual holidays as Hanukkah starts on Christmas Day

For the first time since 2005, the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Day. And some families across North Texas will be celebrating both holidays at the same time this year.

In the Kelminson family they play with dreidels, but also decorate a Christmas tree every year.

"December is usually really busy because usually Hanukkah is earlier in December, and you never know when it's gonna fall, but growing up for me, I celebrated, both my dad's Jewish and my mom's Christian," said Sophie Kelminson.

Sophie Kelminson grew up celebrating both holidays, but her husband Greg wasn't used to that.

"I married Greg who is also Jewish and we get to do the same thing with our kids which is full circle which is really cool," said Sophie Kelminson.

Usually Hanukkah comes before Christmas but this year the first night of Hanukkah is actually on Christmas Day.

"It's new to us we've never had this, Hanukkah's fallen on I think Thanksgiving before but I never remember it falling on Christmas," said Gred Kelminson.

And their home is dressed for both occasions.

"We have our menorahs and our dreidel. This was Greg's menorah growing up. This dinosaur is Henry's and the rainbows is Hattie's," said Sophie Kelminson. "It just kind of represents our family. And so it's a special time and I love to do that."

The perfect alignment of both holidays also means a little more time to enjoy the holiday cheer with family.

"It is nice that it's going to go through New Year's like it ends January 2nd, so that the holidays will just keep going and it will be really fun," said Sophie Kelminson.

Whether it's lighting the menorah together or opening presents under the tree, one thing remains true.

"It's about togetherness. It's really about family and celebrating with each other and just enjoying spending time with the people who are important," said Greg Kelminson.