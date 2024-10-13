Fall weather finally heads to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Fall-like weather is finally in store for North Texas this week.

A weak cold front is passing through the region Sunday evening, followed by a strong cold front late Tuesday. Overnight temperatures should feel comfortable in the 60's and you'll notice the first wave of drier air.

Tuesday evening, a more powerful front with stacked colder air will invade North Texas, bringing fall-like weather.

By the time you wake up Wednesday morning, some spots could feel like the lower 40s. That's that leave the windows open, get the fireplace going, and have a blanket half on and half off while you sleep weather.

Now, for our next big change. The major models (Euro, GFS, Canadian) are all developing more troughing, deeper over the lower 48. That just means "dips" in the jet stream are trending farther southward. The only problem is consistency.

The timing continues to fluctuate and the depth of the troughing is also a variable. Currently, a pattern change looks likely in the next 10-14 days, but the timing and resulting rain chances are hard to pinpoint.

The Euro has now slowed down on the trough digging over the plains and subsequent rain opportunities. Chances still appear for the following week, but we'll see where things trend this week.

Note, that these futurecast snapshots are for the week after this week.

Look at Wednesday and Thursday: