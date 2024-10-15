Cold front approaching North Texas, bringing fall temperatures after warm stretch

Sweater weather is on the way to North Texas

Sweater weather is on the way to North Texas

Sweater weather is on the way to North Texas

North Texas woke up to a refreshing Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the 50s to 60s across the region, about 15 degrees colder than Monday.

Winds will blow from the south through most of the day so temperatures will be above average again, topping out in the low 90s.

However, a strong cold front will move through North Texas late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, bringing cool fall air. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s so have jackets and sweatshirts ready. North Texas has not seen temperatures that low since April 22.

With plenty of sunshine and a nice northeast wind, Wednesday will be a great day to be outside with temperatures only reaching the upper 60s.

The cooler air will remain in place Thursday morning, with temperatures in some spots of North Texas possibly cooling into the upper 30s.

The incoming cold front does not bring any moisture, which much of the state needs. The grass fire danger is high this week amid increasing drought conditions. Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration over the threat in 143 counties, including Collin and Denton.

There has not been any measurable rainfall at DFW so far in October, 1.69" below average.

Temperatures will return to the 80s by the start of next week.