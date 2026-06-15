North Texas mayor revives debate over LDS temple steeple height

It's been over a year since the town of Fairview approved plans for a 120-foot steeple on a new Latter-day Saints temple.

The town's new mayor is reopening the debate.

It has been an ongoing battle between some Fairview residents and the church; however, construction is already underway on the temple. The church broke ground earlier this year.

Last month, Mayor John Hubbard sent a letter to church leaders asking them to reconsider the steeple's height.

Now, a campaign called "Fairview Speaks" is once again asking the church to reduce the steeple's height. Any change would be entirely voluntary.

Hubbard would like it to be 68 feet.

He argues the 120-foot steeple is taller than what Fairview's zoning ordinances typically allow.

"It just doesn't fit into the character of the town of Fairview. It's just too big," he said

He also says some newer temple designs he's researched have shorter steeples, or no steeple at all.

"Some people think the issue was resolved when the town council approved the temple permit last year. It wasn't," Hubbard said. "That decision was made against the threat of litigation that would have bankrupted our community ... If church leaders are willing, we will work with them on permitting and scheduling to make this change move. Move quickly and smoothly as possible."

Some Fairview residents are also raising concerns. One woman says she is concerned about the potential impact on traffic on an already busy road.

"I'd like to know what can be done about that," said Fairview resident Tina Maher. "And I'd like to know if they have any numbers. What are the projected numbers on the number of people that are going to be attending?"

Another resident said she worries the dispute is creating division in a town she has long considered welcoming.

"I would like to see people working together, and we haven't gotten that from the side of the temple," Joan Van Vliet said.

The church released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is aware the Fairview Town Council has launched a campaign in an attempt to pressure the Church to change the Fairview Temple plan that the Fairview Town Council approved in April 2025. The approved temple plan was a compromise made during joint mediation, which significantly reduced the height and size of the Fairview Temple.

The Church broke ground on the temple in February of 2026 and will proceed in full accordance with the agreed upon plan. The Church negotiated in good faith, accepted significant compromises, and will continue to honor the agreement that was lawfully reached by both parties."

Hubbard says at this time, any change to the steeple would be entirely voluntary. He's hoping to meet with church leaders in the near future.