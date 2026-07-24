North Texas‑based Eyemart Express confirms cyberattack that exposed customer data

North Texas-based Eyemart Express is notifying customers after discovering a February cybersecurity breach that exposed a wide range of personal information.

According to the optical retailer, the compromised data varies by individual but may include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health plan details, vision insurance information, and eyeglass purchase or prescription records.

Headquartered in Farmers Branch, just north of Dallas, the company operates more than 250 stores in 42 states.

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Eyemart Express learned on Feb. 13 that its systems had been accessed without authorization the day before, noting that the breach was contained the same day, systems were secured, and an investigation was launched.

Eyemart mailed letters to affected individuals except where no address could be determined.

Individuals can contact Eyemart Express at (800) 655‑4635 to confirm whether they were affected. Credit monitoring is being provided free of charge to individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved.

Eyemart Express officials say they are reviewing and updating internal training, processes, and procedures, and are cooperating with federal law enforcement. The company is encouraging individuals to monitor account statements and review credit reports for signs of identity theft or fraud.

When reviewing credit reports, Eyemart Express advises impacted individuals to look for unfamiliar accounts, incorrect personal information, or suspicious inquiries.

If issues are found, the company is directing individuals to contact the reporting agency using the information provided with the report and to consult the Federal Trade Commission for guidance on identity theft, fraud alerts, and security freezes.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.