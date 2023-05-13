Eye on Politics: Calls for change at the Texas Legislature in wake of Allen shooting

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A week ago, a deadly mass shooting stole the lives of eight victims after a gunman opened fire into a crowd of shoppers at a popular outlet mall in Allen.

This shooting happened just weeks before the end of the regular legislative session. In a special edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: May 11), political reporter Jack Fink travels to Austin to hear what state lawmakers have to say in response to continued calls for action in the wake of this latest tragedy.

Remembering those we lost

Eight people, including three children, lost their lives in the shooting. Here's what we know about the victims.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

A 26-year-old woman from India was among those killed. A civil engineer with a degree in construction management, Aishwarya Thatikonda had been in the U.S. for five years on a work visa, according to a family representative. She was a project manager for Perfect General Contractors.

"She's loved and adored, not because she was killed under tragic circumstances, but because who she is personally," said Srinivas Chaluvadi, her boss.

She would have turned 27 on May 18.

James, Cindy and Kyu Cho

Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their 3-year-old son James were killed. The couple's 6-year-old son, William was also injured, but survived.

In a statement sent to CBS News Texas from the Cho's family, they asked for privacy during this time of mourning and said in part:

"All of our attention is now focused on ensuring William leads a happy, healthy life with his extended family who love him dearly."

Elio Cumana-Rivas

32-year-old Elio Cumana-Rivas was described by a friend to CBS News Texas as a deep guy with a big heart. His friend also said he had great taste in music and loved the beach.

Originally from Venezuela, Cumana-Rivas had been living in the U.S. for the past eight months.

Christian LaCour

Christian LaCour worked as a security guard at the outlet mall and was killed while trying to save shopper's lives.

"He was such a beautiful soul," his grandmother posted on social media. "I was so proud of him and so glad I got to see him two weeks ago."

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Fourth grader Daniela Mendoza and her sister, second grader Sofia were killed in Saturday's mass shooting. Their mother, Ilda, was hospitalized.

Texas lawmakers talk about gun control bill's fate

Calls for state lawmakers to take action before the session ends increased this week.

On Monday, the gun reform group Moms Demand Action chanted in the rotunda, advocating for House Bill 2744, which would have raised the legal age to buy an AR-style firearm from 18 to 21.

Ultimately, a House committee passed the bill, but the measure didn't meet deadline Tuesday night to make it to the full house for a debate and vote.

Democratic lawmakers say they're not giving up and will keep trying to get the bill debated in the House. Jack spoke with Republican Rep. Jeff Leach of Allen about what's next.

"This is happening way too much," he said. "I'm a proud second amendment supporter, I'm a fierce second amendment reporter and I will continue to be ... but if there are things that we can do to prevent this from happening again, then we ought to consider all those options."

Watch Jack's interview with Leach below.

This week, Jack also spoke with Senator Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, whose district includes Uvalde and Senator Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, whose district includes parts of Dallas County.

Gutierrez said, "We failed in regulating guns. We have failed our communities and people and children are dying."

Hall feels very differently: "I know people don't like to hear it, but it's not guns. It's people. We have a people problem, that's what we need to address."

They are as far apart as two people can be when it comes to guns and whether there should be restrictions on AR style firearms.

You can listen to both of their interviews below.