Excessive Heat Warnings and the hottest temps so far this year in store for North Texas

By Erin Moran

NORTH TEXAS — It was a return to the triple digits Tuesday at DFW, and it will likely stay that way for the next 7-10 days.

For our big Back-to-School special Wednesday morning, it's going to be warm! Certainly by the afternoon, when temps are reading in the upper 90s and low 100s, it'll be difficult to be outside (or cooped up in a bus) for too long.  

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Wednesday evening for North Texas. Heat indices up to 109° will be possible.

We expect the advisory will continue into Thursday afternoon, and if it's not in effect for Friday then that's only because it's been replaced with Excessive Heat Warnings.

If an Excessive Heat Warning is issued on Friday, we will need the weather alert then. For now, we're starting our alerts on Saturday and they'll likely continue through at least mid-week next week. This is going to be the hottest stretch of weather we've experienced all year, and it will be a prolonged heat event.

The hottest it has been so far this year is 103°. By next Wednesday, the forecast I have currently is 107° in the afternoon. With weekend events going on, back-to-school bashes, athletic practices and events, plus just everyday life in Texas, we need to understand this is going to be a long stretch of dangerously hot weather and adjustments need to be made for outdoor plans.  

