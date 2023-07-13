Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9 p.m. Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Heads up! Today is a Weather Alert for more dangerous heat in your First Alert Forecast.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for North Texas until 9 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 115°!

Remember to protect yourself and your family from the extreme heat. Take breaks while outdoors, drink lots of water. Check on your elderly neighbors and check you back seat so that your kids and pets are not left behind.

Actual high temperatures will be around 104° this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A couple of isolated showers and storms are possible today as a weak disturbance passes by, but we're not expecting a washout. The chance for rain is 20%. Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the 80s.

Also, for today, there is an elevated fire threat for areas west of I-35 this afternoon. Grass fires could develop quickly because of the hot temperatures, low relative humidity values and gusty winds. Winds could gust to 25 mph. Avoid outdoor burning.

On Friday, it's going to be another hot one with high temperatures around 103°. Feels-like temperatures will be around 109°. Heat alerts are likely. We'll see partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible. For now, the chance of rain is 10%.

For Saturday, we'll see increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. We could see a few late day showers. Highs will be around 101°.

Then, on Sunday, as the front drops into North Texas, we'll have a slightly better chance of showers and storms. The chance for rain is 30%.

And with the threat for showers and storms, our high temperatures will sink into the mid to upper 90s by Sunday afternoon.

That break from the extreme heat will be short-lived though. High temperatures are back in the triple digits by Monday.