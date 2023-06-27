Excessive Heat Warning extended through Wednesday evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Heads up! Your CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued Weather Alerts for today and Wednesday for the dangerous heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for North Texas. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 115 degrees.

CBS News Texas

With a dome of high pressure locked in position over the Lone Star State, it's important to protect yourself from this excessive heat. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks outdoors, and look before you lock! Never leave your kids and pets behind in your car in this dangerous heat.

CBS News Texas

We'll see sunny skies today and Wednesday.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

On Thursday and Friday, we'll see continued sunshine. A few more clouds may drift over the sun on Friday, but no rain is expected. Highs will be in the lower 100s. The humidity will make it feel hotter.

This weekend won't be as hot courtesy of some clouds and a chance of storms.

The entire weekend will not be a washout, but let's prepare for a few storms as a front stalls near our area.

The chance of rain on Saturday is around 20% and up to 30% on Sunday. Areas just north of the Metroplex will have the best chance of rain this weekend. However, don't let your guard down. A few isolated storms could produce frequent lightning and brief heavy rain at times, even in the Metroplex.

A few storms are also possible on Monday.

CBS News Texas

Stay with your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.