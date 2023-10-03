ERCOT seeking to increase power reserves as colder months get closer

Texas Supreme Court says ERCOT can't be sued over 2021 winter storm

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As the colder months get closer, ERCOT has requested an increase in operating reserves to prepare the Texas power grid.

According to ERCOT, the request is due to a significant peak load growth since last winter. The likelihood of entering emergency conditions is higher than ERCOT's threshold.

This summer alone, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

"Our request to procure capacity in advance of winter is part of our continued commitment to maintain grid reliability and resiliency," said ERCOT president and CEO Pablo Vegas. "ERCOT is not projecting energy emergency conditions this winter season, but we want to be prepared and ensure all available tools are readily available if needed."

The request is for the time period between December 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024.